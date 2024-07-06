Martin Trainer betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer posted an 80th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 62nd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Trainer finished 62nd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Trainer's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|7/7/2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|7/15/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Trainer has an average finish of 71st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 71st.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -3.478 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.4
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.39%
|50.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.04
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.65%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.24%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.478
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.