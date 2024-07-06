Martin Trainer betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Trainer has an average finish of 71st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.