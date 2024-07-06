PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer betting profile: ISCO Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer posted an 80th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 62nd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Trainer finished 62nd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Trainer's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20236270-69-73-70-6
    7/7/2022MC73-67-4
    7/15/2021MC74-72+2

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Trainer has an average finish of 71st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 71st.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -3.478 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.4301.2
    Greens in Regulation %-62.39%50.46%
    Putts Per Round-29.0428.8
    Par Breakers-22.65%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.24%14.35%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.478

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8067-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

