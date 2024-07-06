Kevin Kisner betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kevin Kisner enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kisner's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 84th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -4.259 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.2
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.81%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has participated in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.259
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
