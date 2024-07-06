Kevin Kisner betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 84th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.