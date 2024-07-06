PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Kevin Kisner enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Kisner's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 84th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Kisner has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -4.259 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.2286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-59.81%52.78%
    Putts Per Round-29.2330.7
    Par Breakers-20.56%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.37%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner has participated in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.259

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10368-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

