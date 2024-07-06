Kevin Dougherty betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty will compete July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he took 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -1.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dougherty is averaging -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.923, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.8 yards) ranks fourth, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty sports a -0.218 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 25.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.8
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.74
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.33%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|16.34%
|13.43%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty, who has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Dougherty sits 181st in the FedExCup standings with 63 points.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.454 mark ranked third in the field.
- Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty posted his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.656.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.078, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.923
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.218
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.592
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.128
|-1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.015
|-0.735
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|65-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
