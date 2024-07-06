Kevin Dougherty betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 39th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Dougherty has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -1.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.