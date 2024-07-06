PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Chappell ended the weekend at 5-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Chappell's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Chappell missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Chappell's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC72-72E
    7/7/20222169-70-69-66-14

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell has an average of -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.610 in his past five tournaments.
    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.4293.6
    Greens in Regulation %-63.46%59.72%
    Putts Per Round-29.3131.2
    Par Breakers-23.08%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.74%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.610

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5964-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

