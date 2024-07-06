Kevin Chappell betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Chappell ended the weekend at 5-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 seeking better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Chappell's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Chappell missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Chappell's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|7/7/2022
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-14
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Chappell has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell has an average of -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -2.610 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.46%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.31
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.08%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.74%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|64-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
