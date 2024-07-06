Kelly Kraft betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Kelly Kraft enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 140th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Kraft's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 18-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- In Kraft's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kraft's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|7/7/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|7/18/2019
|2
|65-67-61-70
|-25
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 1.084 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.8
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.43%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|34.13%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.084
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|140
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.