Kelly Kraft betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.