7H AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kelly Kraft betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Kelly Kraft enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 140th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Kraft's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 18-under, over his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • In Kraft's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Kraft's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20234071-68-71-68-10
    7/7/2022MC73-74+3
    7/18/2019265-67-61-70-25

    Kraft's recent performances

    • Kraft has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kelly Kraft has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 1.084 in his past five tournaments.
    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-286.8287.3
    Greens in Regulation %-71.43%62.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.2129.6
    Par Breakers-34.13%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.87%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.084

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic14070-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

