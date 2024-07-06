Justin Suh betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his most recent competition at the John Deere Classic, Justin Suh finished the weekend at 3-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 aiming for a better finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Suh's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 1.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.716, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.5
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|63.89%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.18
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.85%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|19.15%
|17.17%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh, who has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 27.8%.
- Suh, who has 61 points, currently ranks 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.146
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.716
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.590
|-1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.681
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.772
|-1.728
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
