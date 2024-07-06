PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the John Deere Classic, Justin Suh finished the weekend at 3-under, good for a 59th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Suh at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Suh's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Suh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 1.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -1.728 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.146 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 170th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.716, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.5298.7
    Greens in Regulation %13463.89%61.11%
    Putts Per Round12429.1830.4
    Par Breakers8124.85%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance16619.15%17.17%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh, who has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 27.8%.
    • Suh, who has 61 points, currently ranks 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.146-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.716-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green169-0.590-1.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6811.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.772-1.728

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

