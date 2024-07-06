Justin Suh betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.