Josh Teater betting profile: ISCO Championship

Josh Teater will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 114th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 1-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last five appearances at the ISCO Championship, Teater has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 14-under.
- Teater last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Teater's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|7/7/2022
|63
|68-68-74-71
|-7
|7/15/2021
|15
|69-67-69-66
|-17
|7/18/2019
|6
|65-70-64-68
|-21
|7/19/2018
|40
|68-66-69-73
|-12
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five events, Teater finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 114th.
- In his last five events, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Teater is averaging -2.408 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.755 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.2
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.48%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.68
|32.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.63%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.24%
|21.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut three times (20%).
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.755
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|114
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.