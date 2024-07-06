PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Josh Teater will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 114th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 1-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Teater at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the ISCO Championship, Teater has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Teater last participated in the ISCO Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Teater's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC71-73E
    7/7/20226368-68-74-71-7
    7/15/20211569-67-69-66-17
    7/18/2019665-70-64-68-21
    7/19/20184068-66-69-73-12

    Teater's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Teater finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Teater hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 114th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Teater is averaging -2.408 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.755 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Teater .

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.2296.2
    Greens in Regulation %-64.48%59.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.6832.5
    Par Breakers-21.63%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.24%21.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut three times (20%).

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.755

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic11468-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

