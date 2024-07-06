Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship. He finished 11th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in 2021.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Bramlett has entered the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 11th, posting a score of 18-under.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.160 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26.00 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/15/2021
|11
|65-67-67-71
|-18
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.316 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging 1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.2 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a -0.001 mark (94th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.2
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.48%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.61%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.58%
|14.93%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Bramlett, who has 164 points, currently ranks 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
- Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.020 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.262
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.105
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.327
|1.278
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.