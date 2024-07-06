Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.

Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.020 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).