Jonas Blixt betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jonas Blixt enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 ISCO Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Blixt has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Blixt missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Blixt's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|7/7/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Blixt's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blixt has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Blixt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Jonas Blixt has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blixt is averaging 2.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Blixt is averaging -4.115 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blixt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.3
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.76%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.47
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.38%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Blixt's best finishes
- Blixt participated in 12 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
- Last season Blixt's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 14-under and finished 17th.
- Blixt collected 91 points last season, ranking 203rd in the FedExCup standings.
Blixt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.115
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Blixt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|62-73-65-70
|-14
|48
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|75
|71-68-75-74
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blixt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.