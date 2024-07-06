Jonas Blixt betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Blixt has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Blixt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Jonas Blixt has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Blixt is averaging 2.115 Strokes Gained: Putting.