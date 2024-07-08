Joel Dahmen betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Joel Dahmen of the United States reacts to his shot on the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen shot 16-under and finished 15th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Dahmen's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
- Dahmen finished 15th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2018).
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2018
|15
|65-72-68-67
|-16
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.253 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.535.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 22.72% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|292.0
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.63%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.72%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.89%
|10.83%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Although Dahmen hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Dahmen sits 105th in the FedExCup standings with 316 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.348
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.535
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.202
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.615
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.066
|2.253
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.