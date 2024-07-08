PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile: ISCO Championship

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Joel Dahmen of the United States reacts to his shot on the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen shot 16-under and finished 15th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Dahmen's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the ISCO Championship.
    • Dahmen finished 15th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship (in 2018).
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20181565-72-68-67-16

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.253 in his past five tournaments.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.535.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 161st. He has broken par 22.72% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142292.0295.6
    Greens in Regulation %970.63%71.67%
    Putts Per Round16129.7029.5
    Par Breakers13322.72%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.89%10.83%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Although Dahmen hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Dahmen sits 105th in the FedExCup standings with 316 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3481.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5352.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.202-0.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.615-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0662.253

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

