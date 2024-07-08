Joel Dahmen betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 8.127. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.002). That ranked 11th in the field.