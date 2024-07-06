Joe Highsmith betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Highsmith has an average finish of 69th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Highsmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.446 Strokes Gained: Putting.