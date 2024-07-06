Joe Highsmith betting profile: ISCO Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off an 80th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, Highsmith has an average finish of 69th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Highsmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.446 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Highsmith has an average of -0.638 in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.228 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has registered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.70% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|316.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.22
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.70%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|16.51%
|14.35%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 146 points, Highsmith currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.966 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Highsmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.599 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.022, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.308
|1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.228
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.200
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.524
|-2.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.860
|-0.638
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.