Jason Dufner betting profile: ISCO Championship

Over his last four trips to the ISCO Championship, Dufner has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 24th.

In 2023, Dufner finished 24th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).