Jason Dufner betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last four trips to the ISCO Championship, Dufner has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2023, Dufner finished 24th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Dufner's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|7/7/2022
|27
|67-67-73-68
|-13
|7/15/2021
|26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|7/18/2019
|18
|67-70-68-66
|-17
Dufner's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Dufner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dufner is averaging -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|273.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|30.81%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|12.12%
Dufner's best finishes
- Dufner took part in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Dufner put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished 19th with a score of 9-under (12 shots back of the winner).
- With 146 points last season, Dufner ranked 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|-0.891
Dufner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-68
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
