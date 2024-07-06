PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Dufner betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his 24th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the ISCO Championship, Dufner has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2023, Dufner finished 24th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Dufner's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20232468-67-69-70-14
    7/7/20222767-67-73-68-13
    7/15/20212667-69-65-73-14
    7/18/20191867-70-68-66-17

    Dufner's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Dufner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 273.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dufner is averaging -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112299.1273.8
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%30.81%
    Putts Per Round17829.6728.3
    Par Breakers14320.82%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%12.12%

    Dufner's best finishes

    • Dufner took part in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Dufner put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished 19th with a score of 9-under (12 shots back of the winner).
    • With 146 points last season, Dufner ranked 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1010.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.122-0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.697-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.586-0.891

    Dufner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-68--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

