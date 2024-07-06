PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    James Hahn hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the ISCO Championship, Hahn has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Hahn missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hahn's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC72-71-1
    7/7/20222770-69-68-68-13
    7/15/2021569-70-60-70-19
    7/19/2018MC71-70-3

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 65th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hahn has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • James Hahn has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.7298.3
    Greens in Regulation %-65.43%53.97%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.6
    Par Breakers-27.47%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.06%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.471

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

