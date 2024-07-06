James Hahn betting profile: ISCO Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
James Hahn hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 59th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last four appearances at the ISCO Championship, Hahn has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Hahn missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the ISCO Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hahn's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|7/7/2022
|27
|70-69-68-68
|-13
|7/15/2021
|5
|69-70-60-70
|-19
|7/19/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 65th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hahn has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- James Hahn has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.43%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.47%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.06%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.471
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
