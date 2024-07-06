James Hahn betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 65th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Hahn has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.

James Hahn has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hahn is averaging -0.175 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.