7H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman placed 78th in the ISCO Championship in 2022, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) .

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Bridgeman has played the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 78th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20227868-69-75-73-3

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 2.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 4.078 in his past five tournaments.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.377 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman owns a 0.282 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has registered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 28.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.7291.4
    Greens in Regulation %10265.21%61.81%
    Putts Per Round2228.3629.6
    Par Breakers1428.31%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance6014.42%11.46%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 212 points, Bridgeman currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.889), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.377-1.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2821.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1772.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3992.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4804.078

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10367-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

