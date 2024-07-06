Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.889), which ranked 24th in the field.