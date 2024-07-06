Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jacob Bridgeman placed 78th in the ISCO Championship in 2022, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) .
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Bridgeman has played the ISCO Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 78th, posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Bridgeman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|78
|68-69-75-73
|-3
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman has an average of 2.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 4.078 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.377 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman owns a 0.282 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has registered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 28.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.21%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|14
|28.31%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|14.42%
|11.46%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 212 points, Bridgeman currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.889), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.377
|-1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.282
|1.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.177
|2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|2.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.480
|4.078
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
