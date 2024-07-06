PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.J. Spaun enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Spaun finished 47th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2021).
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/15/20214771-69-69-70-9

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 1.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging 2.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.187, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.1299.0
    Greens in Regulation %4766.94%60.71%
    Putts Per Round14529.4629.4
    Par Breakers13622.76%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.31%10.32%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Spaun has collected 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.188-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1870.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0790.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.2161.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2962.387

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1765-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

