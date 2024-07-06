7H AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Spaun at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Spaun finished 47th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2021).
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/15/2021
|47
|71-69-69-70
|-9
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 1.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 2.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Spaun .
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.187, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.1
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|66.94%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.76%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.31%
|10.32%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has played 17 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Spaun has collected 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.188
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.187
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.079
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.216
|1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.296
|2.387
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|65-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.