J.J. Spaun betting profile: ISCO Championship

Spaun has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 1.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.