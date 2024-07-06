PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the ISCO Championship, Norlander has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In 2023, Norlander finished 28th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Norlander's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20232869-67-70-69-13
    7/7/2022MC76-67-1
    7/15/2021568-68-66-67-19

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -0.767 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.1290.1
    Greens in Regulation %-67.52%55.95%
    Putts Per Round-28.6228.8
    Par Breakers-24.79%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%13.10%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has participated in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.767

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5967-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

