Henrik Norlander betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, Henrik Norlander posted a 59th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last three trips to the ISCO Championship, Norlander has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2023, Norlander finished 28th (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Norlander's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|7/7/2022
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|7/15/2021
|5
|68-68-66-67
|-19
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of -0.767 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.1
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.52%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.62
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.79%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has participated in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.767
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|67-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.