Henrik Norlander betting profile: ISCO Championship

Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Henrik Norlander has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.