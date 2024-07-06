PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley will compete July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he took 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Buckley has played the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 63rd.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Buckley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20226369-70-72-70-7

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging 0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.431, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
    • On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.3297.7
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%59.72%
    Putts Per Round11629.1229.6
    Par Breakers14422.22%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance14417.31%13.19%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Although Buckley hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Buckley has compiled 149 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1101.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.431-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1020.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0030.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4262.074

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4764-72-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

