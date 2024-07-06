Hayden Buckley betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.