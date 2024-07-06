Hayden Buckley betting profile: ISCO Championship
Hayden Buckley will compete July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his last tournament he took 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Buckley has played the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 63rd.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Buckley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|63
|69-70-72-70
|-7
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging 0.651 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.431, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
- On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.3
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.12
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.22%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|17.31%
|13.19%
Buckley's best finishes
- Although Buckley hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Buckley has compiled 149 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.955 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.153, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.110
|1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.431
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.102
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.003
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.426
|2.074
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|64-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
