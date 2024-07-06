Harry Hall betting profile: ISCO Championship
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a fourth-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hall's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hall has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hall is averaging 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a -0.013 average that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd. He has broken par 28.00% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.0
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.56%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|17
|28.00%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.56%
|11.11%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
- Currently, Hall has 128 points, ranking him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.222
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.013
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.270
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.009
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.026
|0.206
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|4
|63-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.