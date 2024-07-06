Harry Hall betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.