PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a fourth-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Hall at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hall has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hall has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hall is averaging 0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a -0.013 average that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd. He has broken par 28.00% of the time (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.0298.0
    Greens in Regulation %12164.56%59.38%
    Putts Per Round3228.4429.4
    Par Breakers1728.00%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance12616.56%11.11%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Hall has 128 points, ranking him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.2220.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.013-0.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2700.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0090.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0260.206

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic463-66-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.