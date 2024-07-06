Greyson Sigg betting profile: ISCO Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 91st-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Sigg has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Sigg's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|27
|66-69-69-71
|-13
|7/15/2021
|47
|68-71-69-71
|-9
Sigg's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sigg has an average finish of 74th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Sigg has an average finishing position of 74th in his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Sigg is averaging -1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.503, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.90 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.7
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.87%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.90
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.77%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|14.00%
|17.59%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Sigg sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.075
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.503
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.098
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.546
|-1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.020
|-1.695
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
