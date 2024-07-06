PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: ISCO Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 91st-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Sigg has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • In addition, Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Sigg's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20222766-69-69-71-13
    7/15/20214768-71-69-71-9

    Sigg's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sigg has an average finish of 74th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sigg is averaging -1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season (109th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.503, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.87%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.90 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.7295.0
    Greens in Regulation %2068.87%53.70%
    Putts Per Round16529.9031.0
    Par Breakers8724.77%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance4214.00%17.59%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Sigg sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.075-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5030.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0980.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.546-1.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.020-1.695

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic9170-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

