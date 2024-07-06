Greyson Sigg betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.774 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that event, he finished 19th.