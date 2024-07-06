7H AGO
Garrick Higgo betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Higgo is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 73rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging 0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.877 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th, while his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|306.9
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.94%
|57.58%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|42
|26.30%
|15.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|16.05%
|14.14%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Higgo sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.235
|-1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.123
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.178
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.531
|-2.877
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|103
|68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.