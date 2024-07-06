Garrick Higgo betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.