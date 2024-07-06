PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Garrick Higgo enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 103rd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Higgo is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 73rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging 0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -2.877 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.235 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 29th, while his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.350.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29306.9302.0
    Greens in Regulation %10864.94%57.58%
    Putts Per Round9328.9329.7
    Par Breakers4226.30%15.66%
    Bogey Avoidance11016.05%14.14%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Higgo sits 130th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 1.512 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 5.544. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.235-1.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.350-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.123-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1780.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.531-2.877

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic10368-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

