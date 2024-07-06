PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Wu concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for an 80th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Wu finished 21st (with a score of 14-under) in his only appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20222166-67-73-68-14

    Wu's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Wu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 1.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 this season, which ranks 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.387 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (65th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139291.8297.7
    Greens in Regulation %6666.09%61.97%
    Putts Per Round6528.7328.5
    Par Breakers3426.62%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance9415.51%12.39%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
    • Wu, who has 292 points, currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.049 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.351-1.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3871.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1530.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2291.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4182.637

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic8068-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

