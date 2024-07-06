Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Wu concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for an 80th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 aiming for a better finish.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Wu finished 21st (with a score of 14-under) in his only appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|21
|66-67-73-68
|-14
Wu's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Wu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 1.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.637 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 this season, which ranks 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.387 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages 28.73 putts per round (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.8
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|66.09%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.62%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|15.51%
|12.39%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- Wu, who has 292 points, currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432. He finished 24th in that event.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.049 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.351
|-1.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.387
|1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.153
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.229
|1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.418
|2.637
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|80
|68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
