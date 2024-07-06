Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432. He finished 24th in that event.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.049 mark ranked 21st in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 10th in that event).