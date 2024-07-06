Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hale has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hale has an average of 5.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.