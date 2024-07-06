PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 39th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Lipsky's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.343 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.118, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.77%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.97, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.2286.6
    Greens in Regulation %8365.77%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16629.9732.8
    Par Breakers14422.22%16.11%
    Bogey Avoidance15918.02%14.44%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Lipsky, who has 119 points, currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.291, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.343-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1181.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0160.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.753-2.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.962-1.261

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3965-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

