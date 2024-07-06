David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.291, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.