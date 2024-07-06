David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship
David Lipsky enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 39th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Lipsky's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -2.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.343 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.2 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.118, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.77%.
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.97, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.2
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.77%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.97
|32.8
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.22%
|16.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|18.02%
|14.44%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Lipsky, who has 119 points, currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.291, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.343
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.118
|1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.016
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.753
|-2.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.962
|-1.261
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|65
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
