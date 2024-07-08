Daniel Berger betting profile: ISCO Championship
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 04: Daniel Berger of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Daniel Berger missed the cut at the John Deere Classic. He'll be after better results July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Berger's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Berger has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging -2.241 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of -0.008 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.340 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 120th, while his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.447.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 173rd on TOUR this season, and his 30.29 putts-per-round average ranks 174th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.1
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.05%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|30.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.68%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.93%
|21.83%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- Berger, who has 211 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 5.326. In that event, he finished 36th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.340
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.447
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.076
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.718
|-2.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.007
|-0.008
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.