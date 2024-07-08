Daniel Berger betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 5.326. In that event, he finished 36th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.