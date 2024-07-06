Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.