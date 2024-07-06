7H AGO
Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Chez Reavie will appear in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 122nd-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
Latest odds for Reavie at the ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 73rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.159 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranks 164th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.318 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|284.9
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.52%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.29%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|17.40%
|15.87%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 119 points, Reavie currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.536
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.318
|1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.299
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.526
|-2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.445
|-2.159
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.