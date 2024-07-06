PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie will appear in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 122nd-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Reavie's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 73rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.159 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranks 164th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.318 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Reavie has registered a -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164284.9286.8
    Greens in Regulation %5866.52%59.13%
    Putts Per Round14229.4530.4
    Par Breakers7225.29%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance14617.40%15.87%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 119 points, Reavie currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.536-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3181.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.299-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.526-2.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.445-2.159

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic12268-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

