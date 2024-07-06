Chesson Hadley betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.