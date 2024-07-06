Chesson Hadley betting profile: ISCO Championship
Chesson Hadley hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Hadley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hadley last played at the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing 68th with a score of 6-under.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hadley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|68
|71-68-71-72
|-6
|7/15/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Hadley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hadley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -1.119 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.097.
- On the greens, Hadley has registered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.2
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.06%
|55.05%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.58%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.81%
|18.18%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Hadley sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 181 points.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.014
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.097
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.058
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.345
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|-1.119
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
