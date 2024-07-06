PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley hits the links July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Hadley has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hadley last played at the ISCO Championship in 2022, finishing 68th with a score of 6-under.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hadley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/7/20226871-68-71-72-6
    7/15/2021MC73-73+2

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hadley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -1.119 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.097.
    • On the greens, Hadley has registered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %10465.06%55.05%
    Putts Per Round11329.1129.4
    Par Breakers6225.58%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.81%18.18%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Hadley sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings with 181 points.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.014-0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0970.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.058-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.345-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.176-1.119

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1766-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

