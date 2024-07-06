PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following an 11th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Kim is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.228 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.355, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 28.13% of the time (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.9299.7
    Greens in Regulation %3367.94%58.80%
    Putts Per Round11729.1330.4
    Par Breakers1528.13%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance5614.35%15.74%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Kim ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings with 290 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.938 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1980.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3551.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1621.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.565-3.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.151-0.228

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1163-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

