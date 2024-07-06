Chan Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following an 11th-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Kim is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.228 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.355, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 28.13% of the time (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.9
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.94%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.13
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|15
|28.13%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|14.35%
|15.74%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Kim ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings with 290 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.938 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.198
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.355
|1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.162
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.565
|-3.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.151
|-0.228
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|11
|63-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
