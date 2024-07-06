Chan Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.