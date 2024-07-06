Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
When he hits the links July 11-14, Chad Ramey will aim to improve upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 44th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Ramey finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.877 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 126th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.702, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.62%.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.7
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.62%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.62
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.78%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|18.39%
|17.59%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Ramey, who has 292 points, currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.818 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.158
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.702
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.019
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.429
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.412
|-1.877
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|91
|66-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.