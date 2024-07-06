PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links July 11-14, Chad Ramey will aim to improve upon his last performance in the ISCO Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-under and finished 44th at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Ramey at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Ramey finished 44th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the ISCO Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20234467-69-74-69-9

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 58th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -1.877 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 126th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 169th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.702, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.62%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.7299.2
    Greens in Regulation %13663.62%53.70%
    Putts Per Round5228.6230.3
    Par Breakers1927.78%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance16118.39%17.59%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Ramey, who has 292 points, currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.818 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.158-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.702-0.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.019-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.429-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.412-1.877

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic9166-73-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

