Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.314. In that event, he missed the cut.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.818 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.905, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.