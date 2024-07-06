PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will compete in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 27th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Young at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Young's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 this season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 127th, while his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young owns a 0.081 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.3296.6
    Greens in Regulation %6366.18%62.82%
    Putts Per Round11929.1529.8
    Par Breakers5125.97%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.91%14.53%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Young, who has 238 points, currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2661.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.081-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.228-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0531.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1721.091

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2767-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.