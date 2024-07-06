Carson Young betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.