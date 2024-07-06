Carson Young betting profile: ISCO Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will compete in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 27th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Young's first time playing at the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 this season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 127th, while his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young owns a 0.081 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.3
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.18%
|62.82%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.97%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.91%
|14.53%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Young, who has 238 points, currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.844. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.646.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.503, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.266
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.081
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.228
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.053
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.172
|1.091
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|27
|67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
