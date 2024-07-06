PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Yuan has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Yuan's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2023MC73-74+3

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -4.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.811 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.103 mark (116th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18309.1309.1
    Greens in Regulation %16161.67%52.14%
    Putts Per Round5928.6830.3
    Par Breakers9424.58%20.51%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.92%17.52%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Yuan, who has 273 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3430.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1030.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.167-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.738-4.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.331-2.811

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic13169-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

