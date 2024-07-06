Carl Yuan betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).