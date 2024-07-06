Carl Yuan betting profile: ISCO Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan enters the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 coming off a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Yuan has played the ISCO Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Yuan's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -4.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.811 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan sports a -0.103 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.1
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|61.67%
|52.14%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.58%
|20.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.92%
|17.52%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Yuan, who has 273 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.086 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.675 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.343
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.103
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.167
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.738
|-4.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.331
|-2.811
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
