Camilo Villegas betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Villegas has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2022, Villegas finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Villegas' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/7/2022
|13
|65-68-70-69
|-16
|7/15/2021
|53
|71-69-72-68
|-8
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five events, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 3-over in his only recent appearance.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.611 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Villegas is averaging -4.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.941 (171st) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.2 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 161st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.448, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.47%.
- On the greens, Villegas has registered a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.79, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|284.2
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|63.47%
|48.33%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.79
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|127
|23.23%
|14.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|20.20%
|19.44%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.
- Villegas, who has 45 points, currently ranks 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.530 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.326 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.941
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.448
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.118
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.594
|-2.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-2.101
|-4.398
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|146
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.