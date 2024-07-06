Camilo Villegas betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.530 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.326 mark ranked 17th in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.