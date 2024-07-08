PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    At the John Deere Classic, Cameron Champ struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He is aiming for a better outcome in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14.

    Latest odds for Champ at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Champ's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Champ's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Champ has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Champ is averaging -0.374 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -1.778 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-319.0326.8
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%55.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.5930.6
    Par Breakers-23.61%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.36%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ has participated in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 20%.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.778

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

