Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Champ has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five starts.

Champ is averaging -0.374 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.