Callum Tarren betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165). That ranked ninth in the field.