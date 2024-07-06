PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 140th-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Tarren is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 89th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 89th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tarren has an average of -2.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -3.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 30th, and his 51.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.356.
    • On the greens, Tarren has delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.8302.5
    Greens in Regulation %14362.78%59.13%
    Putts Per Round16329.8331.4
    Par Breakers10124.31%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance16920.42%17.86%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren, who has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 38.9%.
    • As of now, Tarren has accumulated 64 points, which ranks him 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.640. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.260-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3560.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.260-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.447-2.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.323-3.644

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic14071-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
