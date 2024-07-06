C.T. Pan betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).