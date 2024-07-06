C.T. Pan betting profile: ISCO Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan looks to repeat his winning performance from the John Deere Classic in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pan's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Pan's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan is averaging -1.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.004 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.65%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.53%
|12.30%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- As of now, Pan has compiled 247 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.004
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.367
|2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.093
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.177
|1.108
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|65-63
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
