7H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    C.T. Pan looks to repeat his winning performance from the John Deere Classic in his last competition when he plays in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14.

    Latest odds for Pan at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pan's first time playing at the ISCO Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Pan's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan is averaging -1.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.004 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0293.0
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%57.54%
    Putts Per Round13229.2830.0
    Par Breakers13822.65%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.53%12.30%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • As of now, Pan has compiled 247 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.512.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked third in the field.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1020.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.004-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3672.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.093-1.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1771.108

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic165-63-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

