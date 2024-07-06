7H AGO
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ISCO Championship
Brandt Snedeker will compete in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 122nd-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Snedeker is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman finished with 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -2.679 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.540 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.0 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 171st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.950, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.65%.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|281.0
|278.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|60.65%
|43.33%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.60%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|22.22%
|22.22%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut five times (27.8%).
- Snedeker, who has 16 points, currently sits 203rd in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 1.245 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.338, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.540
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.950
|-1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.146
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.293
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.929
|-2.679
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|67-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
