Brandt Snedeker betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five appearances, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 278.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.