Brandon Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 77th.

Wu has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.

Brandon Wu has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.