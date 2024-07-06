Brandon Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Wu is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 77th.
- Wu has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.511 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.096 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.9
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.08%
|51.04%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.40
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.88%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|17.14%
|19.79%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 146 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|-2.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.096
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.121
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.432
|-1.511
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
