PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu hits the links in the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 after a 131st-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Wu is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • Norrman averaged 315.9 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (35th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 77th.
    • Wu has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five appearances.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.511 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.096 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (140th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.9295.1
    Greens in Regulation %6866.08%51.04%
    Putts Per Round14029.4029.1
    Par Breakers11823.88%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance13917.14%19.79%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 146 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.386-2.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.096-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1711.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1210.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.432-1.511

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic13169-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.