Braden Shattuck betting profile: ISCO Championship

Braden Shattuck will appear in the 2024 ISCO Championship from July 11-14 after a 72nd-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Shattuck is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Shattuck's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Shattuck has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Shattuck has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Braden Shattuck has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 2.833 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shattuck has an average of -4.334 in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's best finishes
- Shattuck participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.334
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
