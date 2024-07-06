Braden Shattuck betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five appearances, Shattuck has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Shattuck has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Braden Shattuck has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 2.833 Strokes Gained: Putting.