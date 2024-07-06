Ben Taylor betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ben Taylor shot 15-under and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Taylor has entered the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 15-under and finishing 20th.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Taylor's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/15/2021
|20
|67-69-68-69
|-15
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five events, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -5.446 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.959, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 109th, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -1.007 average that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 56.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.3
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|56.48%
|38.89%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.23
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.59%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|23.15%
|20.00%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Taylor ranks 219th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 0.889 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847), which ranked in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.959
|-2.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-1.007
|-2.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.052
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.153
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.172
|-5.446
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|39
|69-66
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
