7H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Taylor shot 15-under and took 20th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) July 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Taylor has entered the ISCO Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 15-under and finishing 20th.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Taylor's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/15/20212067-69-68-69-15

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Taylor finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -5.446 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.959, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 109th, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -1.007 average that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 56.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.3298.2
    Greens in Regulation %17256.48%38.89%
    Putts Per Round12829.2328.4
    Par Breakers14022.59%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance17223.15%20.00%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Taylor ranks 219th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 0.889 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847), which ranked in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.959-2.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-1.007-2.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.052-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.153-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-2.172-5.446

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3969-66-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

