Ben Taylor betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 0.889 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847), which ranked in the field.