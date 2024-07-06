PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 32nd in the John Deere Classic, shooting 8-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Silverman has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In 2019, Silverman finished 39th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/18/20193970-68-65-73-12
    7/19/20181267-70-69-65-17

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 4.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 4.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.4 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a 0.053 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153289.4290.0
    Greens in Regulation %2768.27%61.73%
    Putts Per Round9128.9228.8
    Par Breakers9724.47%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.50%11.11%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has played 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Silverman ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings with 296 points.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 1.826.
    • Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.020-0.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0531.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.110-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5564.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6994.893

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-68-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.