Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will appear July 11-14 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA, at the 2024 ISCO Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 32nd in the John Deere Classic, shooting 8-under at TPC Deere Run.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last two trips to the ISCO Championship, Silverman has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In 2019, Silverman finished 39th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- With numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh), Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Silverman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/18/2019
|39
|70-68-65-73
|-12
|7/19/2018
|12
|67-70-69-65
|-17
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 4.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 4.893 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.4 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a 0.053 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.4
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.27%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.47%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.50%
|11.11%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has played 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Silverman ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings with 296 points.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 1.826.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.020
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.053
|1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.110
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.556
|4.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.699
|4.893
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-68
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
