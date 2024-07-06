Ben Silverman betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 1.826.

Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that event).