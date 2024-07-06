Austin Smotherman betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.