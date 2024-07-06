Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship

Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.

Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.