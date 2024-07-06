Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Austin Cook of the United States reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Austin Cook enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) following a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic his last time in competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Over his last four trips to the ISCO Championship, Cook has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman's average driving distance was 315.9 (14th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Cook's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|7/7/2022
|27
|70-64-73-68
|-13
|7/15/2021
|47
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7/18/2019
|4
|67-66-63-70
|-22
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of 0.056 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.6
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.72%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.50%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.056
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
