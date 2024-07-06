Alex Smalley betting profile: ISCO Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Smalley is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -1.951 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley sports a -0.151 average that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 24.85% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|303.0
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.71
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.85%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|16.08%
|12.22%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 31.6%.
- Currently, Smalley has 178 points, placing him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 3.928. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.227
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.151
|-1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.329
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.783
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.036
|-1.951
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|122
|70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
