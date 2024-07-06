PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play July 11-14 in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after a 122nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • Smalley is competing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Vincent Norrman posted numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
    • En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -1.951 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.227 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley sports a -0.151 average that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 24.85% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48303.0307.7
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%56.67%
    Putts Per Round15729.7129.0
    Par Breakers8124.85%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11116.08%12.22%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 31.6%.
    • Currently, Smalley has 178 points, placing him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 3.928. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2270.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.151-1.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.329-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.783-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.036-1.951

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic12270-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

