Alex Smalley betting profile: ISCO Championship

This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 3.928. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).