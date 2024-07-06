Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ISCO Championship

Tosti has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.

In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.

Tosti is averaging 0.416 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.