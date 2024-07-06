Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ISCO Championship
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the John Deere Classic, Alejandro Tosti concluded the weekend at 1-over, good for a 131st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 ISCO Championship July 11-14 looking for better results.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- Tosti is playing at the ISCO Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.184 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in field), 0.16 in SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 in SG: Putting (seventh).
- En route to his victory last year, Norrman posted an average driving distance of 315.9 (14th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (35th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging 0.416 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.647 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.476.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.47 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.6
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.25%
|58.15%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.47
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|28
|27.13%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|19.90%
|18.15%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
- Currently, Tosti ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 263 points.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.647
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.476
|-1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.319
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.353
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.501
|-1.159
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|131
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
