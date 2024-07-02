6H AGO
Hayden Buckley betting profile:
When he hits the links July 4-7, Hayden Buckley will try to improve upon his last performance at the . In 2022, he shot 10-under and finished 30th at TPC Deere Run.
Latest odds for Buckley at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Buckley has played the once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Buckley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-66-72-67
|-10
Buckley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Buckley has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of 1.546 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Buckley .
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.431.
- On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12. He has broken par 21.19% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.12
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.19%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|17.05%
|12.96%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times (41.2%).
- With 149 points, Buckley currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.110
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.431
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.102
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.003
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.426
|1.546
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the .
