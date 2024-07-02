Hayden Buckley betting profile:

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.