PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley betting profile:

    When he hits the links July 4-7, Hayden Buckley will try to improve upon his last performance at the . In 2022, he shot 10-under and finished 30th at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Buckley has played the once of late, in 2022. He finished 30th, posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Buckley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20223069-66-72-67-10

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Buckley has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Buckley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of 1.546 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 117th, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.431.
    • On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12. He has broken par 21.19% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%69.75%
    Putts Per Round11629.1229.5
    Par Breakers15221.19%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance14917.05%12.96%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times (41.2%).
    • With 149 points, Buckley currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.657 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1101.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.431-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.1020.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0030.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4261.546

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.