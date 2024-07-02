Harry Hall betting profile:
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Hall carded a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 aiming for a better finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Hall is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hall is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 110th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 99th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.013, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 26.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.0
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.56%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.56%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.56%
|12.50%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Hall has collected 128 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.728 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 28th in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.222
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.013
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.270
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.009
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.026
|0.245
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.