Harry Hall betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.