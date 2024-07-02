PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Hall carded a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at the tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Hall is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hall has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hall is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 110th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 99th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.013, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.44, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 26.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.0301.8
    Greens in Regulation %12164.56%67.36%
    Putts Per Round3228.4428.8
    Par Breakers2326.56%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.56%12.50%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Hall has collected 128 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.728 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.315. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 28th in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.222-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.013-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2700.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0090.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0260.245

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the tournament.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

