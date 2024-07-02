Greyson Sigg betting profile:
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg shot 15-under and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , Sigg has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|6/30/2022
|16
|70-66-67-69
|-12
Sigg's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075, which ranks 109th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.503 mark (14th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.90 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.7
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.87%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.90
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.07%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.66%
|15.87%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
- As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.075
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.503
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.098
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.546
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.020
|0.246
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the .
