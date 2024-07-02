PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg shot 15-under and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Sigg at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the , Sigg has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20231365-70-66-68-15
    6/30/20221670-66-67-69-12

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075, which ranks 109th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.7 yards) ranks 140th, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.503 mark (14th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.90 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.7294.1
    Greens in Regulation %2068.87%67.46%
    Putts Per Round16529.9030.6
    Par Breakers8624.07%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.66%15.87%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
    • As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.075-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5031.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0980.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.546-1.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0200.246

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

