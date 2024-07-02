Greyson Sigg betting profile:

Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.