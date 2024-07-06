Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Yuto Katsuragawa will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his last tournament he finished 74th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 1-under at Waialae Country Club.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Katsuragawa's first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy finished with 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Katsuragawa's recent performances
- Katsuragawa has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Katsuragawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Katsuragawa has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Katsuragawa has an average of -4.249 in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.6
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.86%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|13.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's best finishes
- Katsuragawa took part in four tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Katsuragawa's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 12-under and finished 26th in that event.
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.249
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|72-63-68-69
|-12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-68-76-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
