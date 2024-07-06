Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Katsuragawa has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Katsuragawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Katsuragawa has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.