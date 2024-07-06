Richie Ramsay betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Richie Ramsay has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Ramsay has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and finishing 42nd.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
- McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Ramsay's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/12/2023
|42
|71-67-67-72
|-3
Ramsay's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramsay has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ramsay has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Richie Ramsay has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramsay has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramsay is averaging -0.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.7
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.42%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|16.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ramsay's best finishes
- Ramsay, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Ramsay put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 3-under and finished 42nd (12 shots back of the winner).
Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.376
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ramsay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|73-72-71-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.