Richie Ramsay betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Richie Ramsay has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, SCO, July 10-13.

    Latest odds for Ramsay at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Ramsay has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and finishing 42nd.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th).
    • McIlroy also posted numbers of 331.8 in average driving distance (first in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Ramsay's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/12/20234271-67-67-72-3

    Ramsay's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramsay has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ramsay has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Richie Ramsay has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramsay has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramsay is averaging -0.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.7291.2
    Greens in Regulation %-60.42%61.73%
    Putts Per Round-28.8830.0
    Par Breakers-15.28%14.51%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.28%16.05%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ramsay's best finishes

    • Ramsay, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those two tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Last season Ramsay put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 3-under and finished 42nd (12 shots back of the winner).

    Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.376

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ramsay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4271-67-67-72-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6473-72-71-76+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

