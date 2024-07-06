Richie Ramsay betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

In his last five events, Ramsay has an average finish of 43rd.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Ramsay has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Richie Ramsay has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ramsay has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.