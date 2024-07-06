Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Samuel Stevens will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
- En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 4.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.350 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th. He has broken par 28.08% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.86%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|16
|28.08%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.39%
|9.38%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Stevens, who has 393 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.393
|2.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.308
|1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|4.939
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|47
|70-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
