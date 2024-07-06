Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Stevens has an average of 1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.