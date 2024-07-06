PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will play July 10-13 in North Berwick, SCO, at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 47th in the John Deere Classic, shooting 6-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In the past five years, this is Stevens' first time playing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • When Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 5.532 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 SG: Putting (34th).
    • En route to his victory last year, McIlroy posted an average driving distance of 331.8 (first in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.5 putts per round (ninth).

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 4.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.350 mark (145th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th. He has broken par 28.08% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27307.1316.4
    Greens in Regulation %3567.86%62.15%
    Putts Per Round6528.7328.0
    Par Breakers1628.08%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2413.39%9.38%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Stevens, who has 393 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.535.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.757). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3932.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.350-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2051.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3081.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5564.939

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4770-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

