Stewart Cink betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Stewart Cink will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 10-13, 2024
- Location: North Berwick, SCO
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Cink has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 24th, posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
- McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Cink's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2022
|24
|70-73-70-67
|E
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cink is averaging -1.061 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.95%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.81
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.45%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.617
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|59
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.