Stewart Cink betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Stewart Cink betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Stewart Cink will appear in the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open from July 10-13 after a 59th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    The Genesis Scottish Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 10-13, 2024
    • Location: North Berwick, SCO
    • Course: The Renaissance Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,237 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous winner: Rory McIlroy

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • Cink has entered the Genesis Scottish Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 24th, posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 5.615 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 5.532 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.5 in SG: Putting (34th), Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2023.
    • McIlroy's average driving distance was 331.8 (first in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.5 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Cink's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20222470-73-70-67E

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink is averaging -1.061 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cink .

    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7302.9
    Greens in Regulation %-67.95%46.88%
    Putts Per Round-29.8130.5
    Par Breakers-22.22%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.45%12.85%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.617

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5968-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

